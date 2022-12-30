Twitch star draws ire online over comparing Andrew Tate’s arrest to Martin Luther’s persecution

Andrew Tate has recently been making headlines after being arrested in Romania on December 29 due to suspected human trafficking and rape charges.



Within few hours, the controversial influencer’s arrest has caused uproar on social media.

Lately, Twitch star Asmongold came out in support of Andrew and compared his arrest to Martin Luther King Jr’s persecution.

He claimed that the governments “frame people all the time” and could be doing the same for Andrew.

“What’s the probability that the government wants to frame the Tate brothers?’ I don’t know, probably 50%. The government frames people all the time ⁠— from any of the leaks, from the way they tried to do with Martin Luther King, yeah absolutely the government annoys people,” explained Asmongold.

The content creator has also questioned about Romania’s law, stating, “Is Romania better than the US? I don’t know. I have no idea. I think it’s a very high chance they wanted to frame him. It’s not that it’s true, but it’s possible. A lot of things are possible. I don’t trust the governments.”

Asmongold has expressed his concerns over the arrest and called it “corrupt”.

“Andrew could get arrested and be arrested because it’s some kind of corruption shit, or he could be let free because of some corruption shit. I think it’s extremely consistent when you think about it,” commented the content creator.

However, Asmongold has drawn flak on social media over this Martin Luther and Andrew’s comparison

One user wrote, “Awful take.”

Another chimed in and said, “When people thought Asmon was the reasonable and level headed one? That was pretty funny.”