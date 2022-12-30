Is Princess Eugenie fan of Vivienne Westwood?

Prince Andrew’s daughter Princess Eugenie is reportedly one of the many fans of British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood, who died on Thursday.



Vivienne Westwood died in London at the age of 81, her family said.

"Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London. The world needs people like Vivienne to make a change for the better," her fashion label´s Twitter account said.

In a statement quoted by the PA news agency, her husband and creative partner Andreas Kronthaler said: "We have been working until the end and she has given me plenty of things to get on with. Thank you darling."

Royal expert Richard Eden, while sharing a throwback photo of Eugenie on his Instagram, revealed: “Princess Eugenie is one of the celebrated fashion designer's many fans. Here, Eugenie is wearing one of her creations to the gala dinner before Prince William and Catherine's wedding in 2011.”



