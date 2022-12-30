Netflix: List of shows still awaiting 'renewal or cancelation'

Netflix has released a wide variety of new shows in every genre to entertain its subscribers every month. However, many Netflix shows still are awaiting for renewal or cancelation.
Here's the list of movies and series yet to be renewed or canceled:
List of Netflix Shows Yet to Be Renewed or Canceled
- 1899 (Season 2)
- Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun (Season 2)
- lack Summer (Season 3)
- Blood & Water (Season 3)
- Brews Brothers (Season 2)
- Bookmarks (Season 2)
- Chad and JT Go Deep (Season 2)
- Criminal: UK (Season 3)
- Cobra Kai (Season 6)
- Decoupled (Season 2)
- Disenchantment (Part 5)
- Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings (Season 2)
- Eternally Confused and Eager for Love (Season 2)
- Far from Home (Season 2)
- Farzar (Season 2)
- God’s Favorite Idiot (Season 2)
- Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (Season 2)
- Hard Cell (Season 2)
- In From the Cold (Season 2)
- It’s Bruno! (Season 2) Jiva! (Season 2)
- Living with Yourself (Season 2)
- Master of None (Season 4)
- Medical Police (Season 2) .
- Murderville (Season 2)
- Pieces of Her (Season 2)
- Saturday Morning All Star Hits! (Season 2)
- Savage Beauty (Season 2)
- Scaredy Cats (Season 2)
- Shadow (Season 2)
- Super PupZ (Season 2)
- The Chair (Season 2)
- The Guardians of Justice (Season 2)
- The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show (Season 2)
- The Last Bus (Season 2)
- The Letter for the King (Season 2)
- The Pentaverate (Season 2)
- The Politician (Season 3)
- The Recruit (Season 2)
- Uncoupled (Season 2)
- Wednesday (Season 2)
- Wu Assassins (Season 2)
- Young Wallander (Season 3)