'Pathaan' controversy: Film Board shares its stand on the matter

'Pathaan' is slated to release in theatres on January 25

The Central Board of Film Certification has finally spoken up over the Pathaan controversy soon after suggesting the makers to make certain changes.

The board has finally responded over the matter by issuing a statement. As per the film board, the committee was unbiased and made sure that this issue will be clarified once the film gets released.

CBFC stated: “Certification as per the right category is important and the committee made sure that due care is taken in terms of the film’s age appropriateness for the relevant category. The makers have been advised modifications in the film with a balanced and holistic view as per the CBFC guidelines.”

The statement further read: “I must reiterate that our culture and faith are glorious, intricate, and nuanced. And we have to be careful that it does not get defined by trivia or dragged into unwarranted controversy.”

Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan landed into controversy soon after the release of its first song Besharam Rung. Objections were raised as the Deepika Padukone was spotted wearing a saffron costume in the song which offended the sentiments of many Hindus. Therefore, the makers were asked by the film Board to ‘implement changes’.

Pathaan is going to be the first film bringing a new trio together; Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is set to release on January 25, reports IndiaToday.