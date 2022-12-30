Meghan Markle death threat comment 'vindicated' after Clarkson 'visceral hatred'

Meghan Markle has been vindicated as Jeremy Clarkson comments prove her accusations against the British media.

The Duchess of Sussex has been 'vindicated' after Clarkson expressed his malign wish to see her 'naked' in a since taken down article in The Sun.

Speaking to Sky News Australia, TalkTV's royal editor Sarah Hewson said: "I think what Jeremy Clarkson's article in The Sun did, where he talked about his visceral hatred of Meghan... actually vindicated a lot of what they had said in the documentary about the things that had been written about them in the press."

She added Meghan "had talked about the death threats that stemmed from the kind of coverage that she had received."

Ms Hewson noted that "It was a hugely controversial article" adding that Clarkson issued a "kind-of half apology" and The Sun had "also now apologised", acknowledging it was "wrong" to publish.