Prince Harry recalls Princess Diana told him 'you can be as naughty as you want'

Prince Harry recalled happy memories with his mother, Princess Diana, in an old interview.
In an ITV documentary, the Duke of Sussex revealed that his mother was "one of the naughtiest parents".
"She was fun through and through," he said. "One of her mottos to me was, 'You can be as naughty as you want, just don't get caught.' She would come and watch us play football and, you know, smuggle sweets into our socks."
Princess Diana passed away in an accident in Paris in 1997 alongside boyfriend Dodi Al Fayed.
