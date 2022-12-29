Paula Abdul lands into trouble over photoshopped look: Deets inside

Paula Abdul recently came under fire over her “photoshopped” looks she posted on social media during Christmas weekend.



Lately, The American Idol judge shared a slew of photos from Kathy Hilton's annual Christmas party in which she could be seen posing with the hostess as well as several celebs including Heidi Klum, Jaclyn Smith, Paris Hilton and Crystal Kung Minkoff.

Following her post, Paula’s fans slammed her for “editing the photos a little too much” to make her look younger than her actual age.



One user commented, “This looks like a completely different person.”

Another quipped, “Did the account get hacked? Who am I even looking at?”

“Wow. I don't understand this. Everyone knows what you actually look like. The amount of editing here is embarrassingly obvious,” other wrote under her post.

A few followers criticised Paula for setting out bad example to women as one pointed out, “You're making young girls and women feel that they need filters that they can't be proud of themselves the way they are and that's very very sad.”

Other user remarked, “Paula, you’re beautiful. There’s no need to edit your photos to the point that people don’t recognise you.”

“Stop with the FaceTune, you are aging, deal with it!” one comment read.

Another fan added, “Ageing is beautiful.”