Nick Cannon welcomes baby no 12

Nick Cannon and his wife Alyssa Scott welcomed a baby girl.
The model took to her Instagram on Thursday to share a touching birth video featuring the American television host, 42, in the hospital, as he welcomed his 12th child on December 14 - a daughter named Halo Marie Cannon.
Scott also unveiled her tattoo for their late son Zen, who passed on December 5, 2021, at just five months old after suffering from a rapidly growing brain tumor.
The proud mom wrote in the caption: 'December 14, 2022. Our lives are forever changed.’
Cannon shares twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; sons Golden Sagon and Rise Messiah Cannon and daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell; twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa; son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole.
Cannon is also father to a child with Alyssa Scott — son Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer, per People.
