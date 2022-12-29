Jeff Ross gets named in death penalty case

Jeff Ross has been named in a Texas inmate's death row case where video from his 2015 Comedy Central special in which he ridiculed the inmates at a county jail is also included in the petition being sent to the Supreme Court, according to Mid-Day.

Gabriel Paul Hall had a no-contact order from the court as per his attorneys but jail officials allowed the comedian and his team to interview Hall. The footage from this interview was presented against the petitioner and he was sentenced to death, as claimed by Paul's attorneys.



The petition read, "Ross interviewed Petitioner (Hall), who was awaiting trial after being indicted on a high-profile capital murder charge. Petitioner’s counsel were not advised of the interview, despite having previously sent the Sheriff a ‘no contact’ letter instructing him to give no one access to Petitioner without their consent."

Gabriel Hall had confessed to murdering Texas A&M University professor and disabled veteran Edwin Shaar and stabbing his wife Linda Shaar in their College Station home in 2011 when he was an 18-year-old student at A&M Consolidated High School.



