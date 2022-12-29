Mark Wahlberg shares throwback picture to highlight resemblance with daughter

Mark Wahlberg posted a throwback photo of himself on Instagram, noting how much he resembles his daughter Grace. According to Fox News, he even posted a photo of Grace next to his so that followers could compare the two and see the similarity.



Mark shared a side-by-side post of an older image of himself in which he had longer hair along with a current picture of his 12-year-old daughter. The resemblance was uncanny which was also pointed out by the fans in the comment section.

Mark captioned the post, "They say we look alike?"

Mark's wife Rhea Durham also commented on the post which consisted of several heart emojis and the father-daughter emoji.

Mark and Rhea have been married for 13 years and are parents to Ella, 19, Michael, 16, and Brendan, 14. The couple moved their three children out of Hollywood to Nevada in October to give them a better life.

Mark said, "So, to be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams — whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer — this made a lot more sense for us."