Kanye West went missing? Court documents say ex-manager failed to locate the rapper

Kanye West’s ex-business manager Thomas St. John has reportedly failed to locate the rapper amid the ongoing $4.5M contract lawsuit.
Recently a tweet went viral that read: “Kanye West has reportedly been missing and unable to find for weeks according to his ex-business manager."
Following the viral post, The Sun reported that the court documents, filed by Thomas, sought an extension in time to serve the Donda rapper.
The Sun quoted the court filing: "We were advised about a new law firm for defendants, but not a specific point of contact. We subsequently learned of information in the news that the law firm identified as new counsel was not affiliated with the defendants.
"Accordingly, we have not been able to serve defendants through their counsel. As a general matter, we have had difficulty confirming the best current address of Kanye West."
The filing continued: "For Mr. West, despite our diligent efforts, we were unable to ascertain his current residential address, and therefore, have not yet made attempts to serve him personally. Instead, we have attempted to service him by mail at multiple possible addresses."
Thomas and his team added: "We will continue to make diligent and reasonable attempts to serve defendants," as well as hire "appropriate agencies" to help them locate him.
