Andrew Tate’s response to Greta Thunberg clap back fails: ‘Let it go, mate’

Andrew Tate found himself in online fight with environmental activist Greta Thunberg after he boasted about the emissions of his supercar collection.

The 19-year-old Swedish environmental activist is known for a strong stance on climate change and her movement to cut down carbon emissions.

In a tweet, Tate wrote: “Hello Greta Thunberg. I have 33 cars. My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo. My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s. This is just the start. Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions.”

According to Mirror, the tweet published on December 27, 2022 has been viewed over 12million times, liked over 100,000 time and retweeted more than 10,000.

Eventually, Thunberg responded to Tate’s jibe with a befitting message of her own. She worte, “yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalld***energy@getalife.com.”

Thunberg, who is known for her blunt, no-nonsense style, garnered much support from her fans and followers:

“Poor dude got wrecked,” wrote one user.

David Gokhshtein quipped, “I did not see ‘Greta burns Tate’ on my bingo card.”

However, the former Big Brother contestant seemingly responded to Thunberg, taking a jab at her famous UN emotional speech reprimanding leaders of the world failing to take action against climate crisis.

One user wrote, “Let it go, mate. You have lost.”

Another wrote, “You must reveal how you, a small pile of ashes, are still communicating in our realm.”



“Hahah roasted so thoroughly,” another commented.



Under the tweet, many slammed the social media influencer for getting into a a petty banter.

"You waited a whole 10 hours, and this is the tweet you came up with?" wrote a user.

Another said, "You paid to edit this tweet and it’s still one of the most embarrassing things I’ve ever seen on this website"

"Tell me you lost a fight with a 12 year old without yadda yadda," said another.