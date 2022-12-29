Netflix ‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2: New image reveals return of fan-favourite character

Netflix’s upcoming season of Shadow and Bone will bring back a fan favourite character.

The fantasy series is an adaptation of Leigh Bardugo's best-selling Grishaverse novels, including the Shadow and Bone trilogy and the Six of Crows duology.

The new image from TVLine shows the Grisha tailor Genya looking visibly distressed as she stands before the Queen of Ravka. This is the first look that has been revealed of Genya or the Queen from the upcoming second season.

The nature of how Genya returns to the story and the tense, palpable emotions between her and the Queen in this image already raises many intriguing questions about what the series has in store this time around. The image may also hint that the Queen of Ravka is likely no longer in quarantine for fear of catching her husband's “sickness.”

TV Line

SPOLIERS AHEAD of Season 1 plot: In the first season of the show, Genya admitted to Alina that she is a spy and soldier for the Darkling, she approves of the lengths he'll go to protect Grisha, and that this comes before their friendship, via ScreenRant.

It was later revealed that Genya poisoned the King of Ravka, a move that helped her get her long-awaited revenge after being abused by the King for years. It is a possibility that The Queen found out the truth of what Genya did, which would explain her stern expression and Genya's visible distress. Genya may also be upset due to the Queen telling her what the Darkling did at the end of Shadow and Bone season 1.

However, at the end of the season, the Darkling manipulates Alina in order to control her and ultimately her powers as a Sun Summoner.

Season 2 set to release on March 16, 2023.