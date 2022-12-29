Daniel Craig ‘confused’ over fans’ obsession with Chris Evans ‘Knives Out’ jumper

File footage

Daniel Craig couldn’t understand the hype around Chris Evans’ cosy cable knit jumper in Knives Out.

Daniel - who returned to his iconic role as detective Benoit Blanc in Rian Johnson's sequel – admitted that he couldn't get the hype around Evans’ cable knit sweater, which made his character, Ransom Drysdalel, look super cosy in 2019 flick.

Speaking to BBC Radio 1, the former James Bond star, 54, said, “It's the bit that goes over my head. I don't understand. It's like, so Chris Evans is wearing a jumper.”

“It’s like he’s naked or at least naked from the waist down, wearing a jumper. I’m like, ‘He’s just wearing a jumper,’” he said.

Daniel then acknowledged, “Sure, it’s a living. He does it very well. He wears it beautifully.”

The No Time To Die star is the only actor from the first film to return for the sequel. Besides Daniel, the film stars Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, Jessica Henwick and Edward Norton.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery released on Netflix on December 23 after a short cinema release. The film has received rave reviews, with fans already asking for a cast for a third outing.