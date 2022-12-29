Meghan Markle, Prince Harry living ‘empty lives built on a foundation of resentment’

File Footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been issued a dire warning about the ‘empty lives’ they’ve built a whole ‘life around’.



This claim has been brought to light by Sky News host Kel Richards.

He accused the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for harboring resentment against the Royal Family.



For those unversed, this claim has followed past accusations against Prince William who reportedly ‘yelled’ at Prince Harry during Megxit negotiations.

He also went as far as to warn the couple about giving up their standing for something as ‘fickle’ as celebrity, during the course of his chat.

“Most celebrities have something they can do to earn their place in the celebrity circuit,” Mr Richards believes.

“Harry and Meghan only have one profession—attacking the royal family,” and “that’s a career that can’t last forever.”