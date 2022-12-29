Meghan Markle wants to transform into Kim Kardashian

Meghan Markle accused of wanting to become the next Kim Kardashian of Hollywood.
This claim has brought to light by columnist British media presenter Ryan-Mark Parsons, in his interview with Josh Howie and historian David Oldroyd-bolt.
In the eyes of Mr Parsons, “They have pumped out so much animosity since leaving the royal family despite saying they're going to America to seek privacy yet we're seeing so much media from this couple who are absolutely desperate for attention.”
He also claimed that he “wouldn't be surprised if the Duchess of Sussex is trying to be the next Kim Kardashian.”
