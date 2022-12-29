'Ant-Man 3': What's Scott Lang daughter age in upcoming film? 

Peyton Reed, director of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has revealed the Scott Lang's daughter age, Cassie Lang, in the upcoming film.
In conversation with Nerdbunker, Reed revealed the age of Lang, "Well, Cassie's going to be 18 in this movie, that's great.'" he said.
"The whole theme is time and how much time he's missed, and his main motivation is just, 'I want time with my daughter.' And now he's coming into contact with a villain in this movie, Kang the Conqueror, who has dominion over time, and what does that mean to them?"
Previously, playing Cassie's new actor, Kathryn Newton opened up about her role: "She's just trying to figure out how to be a good person and making a lot of mistakes," Newton concluded.
"She's kind of a mess, really, and so am I."
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to release in theaters on Feb. 17, 2023.
Ariana Grande donates the Christmas presents at the Manchester hospitals after 5 years of concert incident
Mariah Carey and her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka began working together professionally in 2006 but didn't start dating...
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ director James Cameron is wary of the kind of influence his films have had and will have.
Jameela Jamil weighs in on her troubles with a rare connective tissue disorder
Netflix horror series 'Wednesday' released on November 23, 2022
Netflix’s 'Emily in Paris' season 3 aired on December 21, 2022