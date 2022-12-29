Katrina Kaif spends 'magical' holiday in 'one of her favourite places ever'

Katrina and Vicky are currently in Rajasthan spending a fun/quality vacation

Katrina Kaif is having a magical time in one her favourite places ever .i.e. Rajasthan.

Katrina, taking it to her Instagram, shared a glimpse of her holiday with husband Vicky for her fans. She dropped a few pictures showing around the view of the wildlife. She also posted a lovely picture of her and Kaushal.

The caption on the pictures read: “So Magical…. I think one of my favourite places ever. Kaif also added a sun emoticon in the caption.

The duo looked extremely adorable in the sunset backdrop. The Phone Bhoot actress wore a black and white checkered shirt with denim jumpsuit and a cap. Meanwhile the Masaan actor wore a black t-shirt along with a pair of beige cargo pants. He wore an olive green jacket with a cap and cool sunglasses.

Previously, the duo celebrated their first wedding anniversary somewhere around the hills.



Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal is most-admired couple of the Bollywood industry who are often seen expressing their love for each other on social media. The couple has a massive fan following.