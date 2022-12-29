 
close
Thursday December 29, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif spends 'magical' holiday in 'one of her favourite places ever'

Katrina and Vicky are currently in Rajasthan spending a fun/quality vacation

By Web Desk
December 29, 2022
Katrina and Vicky are currently in Rajasthan spending a fun/quality vacation
Katrina and Vicky are currently in Rajasthan spending a fun/quality vacation

Katrina Kaif is having a magical time in one her favourite places ever .i.e. Rajasthan.

Katrina, taking it to her Instagram, shared a glimpse of her holiday with husband Vicky for her fans. She dropped a few pictures showing around the view of the wildlife. She also posted a lovely picture of her and Kaushal.

The caption on the pictures read: “So Magical…. I think one of my favourite places ever. Kaif also added a sun emoticon in the caption.

The duo looked extremely adorable in the sunset backdrop. The Phone Bhoot actress wore a black and white checkered shirt with denim jumpsuit and a cap. Meanwhile the Masaan actor wore a black t-shirt along with a pair of beige cargo pants. He wore an olive green jacket with a cap and cool sunglasses.

Previously, the duo celebrated their first wedding anniversary somewhere around the hills.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal is most-admired couple of the Bollywood industry who are often seen expressing their love for each other on social media. The couple has a massive fan following. 