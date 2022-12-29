Netflix ‘Emily in Paris’: Lily Collins reacts to character comparison with Carrie Bradshaw

Netflix’s show Emily in Paris is often juxtaposed with Sex and the City given its generation-defining sartorial leads.

Both shows are originally created by Darren Star, SATC airing in 1998 and the Emily in Paris airing in 2020. In both shows, there is an effort placed on the lead’s chic outfits that stand out for their fashion statements.

In the Netflix’s show, which dropped its third season December 21, the American social media marketer's style has evolved with the boldness and confidence of a true Parisian influencer, Emily Cooper. So, it doesn’t come as a surprise the two shows often draw comparisons to each other especially Emily to Sex and the City's Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker.

Lily Collins, who plays the titular character, responded to the analogy with much excitement like a badge of honour.

“That is one that I will always take with utter love,” Collins told Entertainment Tonight. “I just love Carrie Bradshaw. I love Sarah Jessica.”

“We both are very much fashion shows and they celebrate the cities in which they film, Paris and New York,” she continued. “They're characters unto themselves, the fashion and the city. So, I’ll take it.”

In addition to sharing an ethos, Emily in Paris and Sex and the City actually shared a costume designer. Emmy winner Patricia Field co-designed Emily's first season and worked as a costume consultant on season two, per ET. She then worked as the head costume designer on all six seasons of Sex and the City and was responsible for so many of Carrie's most beloved and controversial looks.

Marylin Fitoussi took over for Field as lead costume designer on Emily's second season.