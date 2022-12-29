Meghan Markle, Prince Harry fans fly into rage over controversial remarks against Duchess

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's fans are demanding an apology after an article was published likening the Duchess to Donald Trump.



The Politico piece, which was titled '2022 Is The Year We All Finally Got Tired of the Narcissists', has been branded "racist" on social media by the Sussex squad.

The article described the 41-year-old as a "narcissist" along with other featured people, including Donald Trump, Kanye West and Elizabeth Holmes.



In the article, it includes a line that states: "Some of them got their comeuppance and some of them got worse: our disinterest".



Christopher Bouzy, who appeared in Meghan and Prince Harry's recent Netflix series, defended Meghan, tweeting her only offence is having "defended herself while being black".

He also noted: "As a woman of colour protecting her family and defending herself isn't narcissism, it's survival".



One fan of Meghan tweeted that the article's author was jealous of the couple's marriage, calling her out for her "very sad [and] desperate behaviour".



Journalist Victoria Bronworth tweeted about the article, saying: "How on earth is Meghan Markle grouped with the likes of criminals, racists and anti-Semites?".

In defence of the article, Politico's editorial director tweeted: ""If you want to write-off an entire publication because one of our 600 journalists included Meghan Markle on a list, you are indeed tired of free debate."