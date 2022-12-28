Kim Kardashian says kids will 'thank' her one day for not bad mouthing Kanye West

Kim Kardashian said her kids will come to her one day and thank her for not bad mouthing their father Kanye West in interviews.

In a tearful interview with Angie Martinez on her IRL Podcast, the reality TV star opened up about how hard co-parenting with the rapper has been since their separation.

"One day my kids will thank me for sitting here and not bashing their dad when I could,” Kardashian said. "All the crazy s***. They'll thank me and I'll privately answer anything that they want to know."

The Kardashians star revealed that she monitors whatever her kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, watch on TV and on social media to hide their father’s ongoing controversies.

West, who now goes by Ye, has been making headlines with his controversial remarks against Jews and his praises for Hilter.

Several big brands around the world have severed tied with the Praise God hit-maker including Adidas, Balenciaga, GAP, and Vogue following his controversial rants.