Madonna's fans 'not comfortable' with her Christmas video featuring her with kids

Madonna's recent video she shared on Christmas with her kids did not sit well with her fans and followers.

The Queen of Pop’s followers were not happy to see her wearing black lingerie in the reel while she posed alongside her four youngest kids.

The reel began with Madonna staring at the camera as she had a Santa hat on along with a fluffy jacket while Eartha Kitt’s flirty track Santa Baby played in the background.

Next clip features her in black lingerie following which the pop star’s children David, 17, Mercy, 16, Stelle, 10, and Estere, 10, joins her for a bizarre photo.

“I’m uncomfortable,” one critic commented on the clip shared on the singer’s Instagram handle while another asked, “Who’s letting her do this?”

“Is the goal ‘how creepy one can be?'” another user wrote while one added, “Who are you and what have you don with Madonna?”

“Anyone else felt scared about her eyes?” another disappointed fan chimed in as one compared her to Marilyn Manson, “I am confused, is this Madonna or Marilyn Manson?”

:Bizarre…again…” one critic penned.