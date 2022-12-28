Karan Johar shares reel 'Calling it wrap on 2022': Checkout post

Karan Johar has delighted fans with his video message as he bade farewell to the year 2022 with gratitude.



Taking to his Instagram on Wednesday, the Bollywood filmaker shared a video to express his feelings as new year eve is around the coroner, saying he's grateful for whatever happened in the outgoing year.

He captioned his video, "Calling it an almost wrap on 2022 and what a year it has been! Grateful."

The filmmaker features all the famed Bollywood celebrities in the video, who appeared on his show included Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Farah Khan, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sara Ali Khan, Anil Kapoor.



Further, Brahmastra promotions, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Karan appeared as a judge on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.