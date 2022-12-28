Tom Hanks’ wife Rita Wilson opens up on being a working mother in Hollywood

Tom Hanks wife Rita Wilson has recently dished on being a working mother while raising her children at the same time.



In a latest interview with PEOPLE, Wilson, who shares two sons with Hanks, addressed the lessons she’d learned about motherhood and marriage.

“I slowed down my work because I really wanted to be the mom that was there when they got home, drove the carpool and did all those things,” revealed Wilson.

Speaking of why she took a backseat at the time, the Runaway Bride actress pointed out, “Tom was also working a lot, so we would travel with him. If both of us were working and not home, my kids would have been affected.”

However, she remarked, “I wouldn't call slowing down my career a sacrifice, I would call it a choice.”

Gushing over Hanks, Wilson mentioned, “Tom and I have always been supportive of each other and what we do.”

Now that her kids are older now, Wilson disclosed that the job of “parenting never ends, it just becomes different”.

Talking about marriage and career that’s spanned five decades, Wilson explained that the gratitude is the key to happiness.

“Happiness, for me, is equated with gratitude. I don't think you can have happiness without gratitude,” commented the 66-year-old.

She added, “I have always said this because our acting job takes us so many different places. Family is my base and safe place.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Wilson has shifted her focus to singing and songwriting. Her song Till You're Home for A Man Called Otto movie was shortlisted for an Oscar nomination on December 21.