Kate Middleton fans think she's 'the sweetest' after adorable interaction with young admirer

Kate Middleton video of walking up to a group of well-wishers during the royals’ walk from the Sandringham House to church has been garnering praises.
In the clip, the mother of three can be seen accepting a bouquet of flowers from a young admirer, named India.
Kate asked the girl: “Have you had a nice morning? Has Father Christmas been?” to which India nodded.
The Duchess said: “I’ve had a lovely morning. Had quite an early start this morning, as I’m sure you did.”
India asked Kate if her children received “lots of nice things” for Christmas. Kate responded: “They got lots of lovely things, thank you very much.”
The sweet interaction of the royal left fans swooning on social media as one fan wrote on Twitter: “She’s the sweetest and so good with kids!”
Another expressed: “She is so natural and friendly, just perfect.”
