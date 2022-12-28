 
Kate Middleton fans think she's 'the sweetest' after adorable interaction with young admirer

Kate Middleton can be seen accepting a bouquet of flowers from a young admirer

By Web Desk
December 28, 2022
Kate Middleton fans think she's 'the sweetest' after adorable interaction with young admirer

Kate Middleton video of walking up to a group of well-wishers during the royals’ walk from the Sandringham House to church has been garnering praises.

In the clip, the mother of three can be seen accepting a bouquet of flowers from a young admirer, named India.

Kate asked the girl: “Have you had a nice morning? Has Father Christmas been?” to which India nodded.

The Duchess said: “I’ve had a lovely morning. Had quite an early start this morning, as I’m sure you did.”

India asked Kate if her children received “lots of nice things” for Christmas. Kate responded: “They got lots of lovely things, thank you very much.”

The sweet interaction of the royal left fans swooning on social media as one fan wrote on Twitter: “She’s the sweetest and so good with kids!”

Another expressed: “She is so natural and friendly, just perfect.”