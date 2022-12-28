Selena Gomez reacts to alleged 'tension' between Raquelle Stevens in 'My Mind & Me' doc

Selena Gomez is poking fun at the alleged troubled friendship she has with longtime bestie, Raquelle Stevens.

Gomez came out with her raw and emotional documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, on Apple TV+, last month, which follows her journey of the singer through her ups and down from 2016 to 2022. In it, the singer bares her physical and mental health struggles with lupus, depression, anxiety, and bipolar disorder.

The documentary also featured some of Gomez’s closest friends and their relationships with her, which includes Raquelle Stevens. According to StyleCaster, Stevens is one of Selena’s closest friends in her inner circle. Selena’s friends also include Ashley Cook and Courtney Lopez, and all four of them have a matching ‘4’ tattoo.

However, fans noticed some awkward moments in the documentary between the two, leading them to think that there was something off about their friendship, many going as far as to dub it as ‘toxic’.

In one scene, Raquel walks into the room, barely acknowledging Selena’s existence, until Selena does. On their philanthropic trip to Kenya, Raquelle is quick to remind her that despite what an amazing time she's having, it isn't "reality." Or during the London press, Raquelle implies that Selena's complaining about her job because she doesn't want to go to a birthday dinner, via Buzzfeed News.

Selena and Raquelle never addressed the fan reactions, though Selena’s new TikTok video definitely makes it seem that they’re aware of what people think about their friendship.

The footage showed Selena recording herself and another friend, both with fire filters on their heads, when Raquelle jumped into the video and sternly said, “Oh this is cute!”

Selena, who was dressed in a blue jacket and pink shirt, immediately turned towards Raquelle and told her pal, “I didn’t want you in the video.” The other friend told Raquelle to “get out,” and Raquelle did just that, as Selena and her friend continued to smile for their video, per HollywoodLife.