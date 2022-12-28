Ranveer Singh's 'Cirkus' fails to impress fans at box office

Ranveer plays a double role in the film 'Cirkus'

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh iconic twins' role in Cirkus never fulfilled the fan's expectations.



The Rohit Shetty-directed film was released on December 23, and collected only INR 24 crore in four days, as reported by Zee News.



Some fans called the film ‘boring and unbearable’. Fans after watching the films in the theater shared their reviews on social media by calling it ‘outdated’.

The other staring cast of the film includes Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Ajay Devgn, Johnny Lever, Varun Sharma, and many more.

