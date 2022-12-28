Ranveer Singh's 'Cirkus' fails to impress fans at box office

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh iconic twins' role in Cirkus never fulfilled the fan's expectations.
The Rohit Shetty-directed film was released on December 23, and collected only INR 24 crore in four days, as reported by Zee News.
Ranveer plays a double role in the film for the first time and gathered ‘not so’ pleasant reviews from fans so far.
Some fans called the film ‘boring and unbearable’. Fans after watching the films in the theater shared their reviews on social media by calling it ‘outdated’.
The other staring cast of the film includes Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Ajay Devgn, Johnny Lever, Varun Sharma, and many more.
Tobey Maguire reveals he secretly signed an autograph as Elijah Wood
Kim Kardashian addresses her ongoing struggles as she tries to keep everything ‘normal’ for her children
Drew Barrymore is the host of 'The Drew Barrymore Show', her 'Drew's News' podcast as well as running her Flower...
Alia Bhatt posts a reel of pictures she never shared!
Paul Wesley was first linked to Kuckenburg last month when the twosome were seen packing on the PDA in the village of...
Tom Brady’s return to the sport reportedly became the cause of his separation, finalising their divorce in October.