Drake, son Adonis have a blast at NBA game

Drake and his adorable bond with his son Adonis have been leaving fans swooning as the father-son duo recently made an appearance at an NBA game.

The 36-year-old star and his 5-year-old son sat courtside to enjoy a Toronto Raptors vs LA Clipper game Thursday night.

Drake, dressed up in a flashy jacket, gave a warm hug to Adonis as they cheered on the Raptors.

Adonis’ mother Sophie Braussaux was also present at the game but she didn’t sit with Drake. Her friend posted a photo of the 33-year-old enjoying the game from the second row.

“We like basketball,” she wrote in the story.

This is not the first time Drake brought Adonis to a basketball game as the God’s Plan earlier this month was spotted with his son at a Raptors vs. The Los Angeles Lakers game.

Drake rocked a pair of oversized blue jeans and paired it with a white T-shirt. The rapper also added a bit of glamour to his look with a diamond tennis chain.