Paul Wesley celebrates Christmas with new girlfriend while ex Ines de Ramon dates Brad Pitt

Paul Wesley and his girlfriend, Natalie Kuckenburg, spent their first Christmas together after five months of dating, following split from Ines de Ramon.

The pair sat courtside at Madison Square Garden to watch the New York Knicks play the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, December 25, 2022, per Page Six.

Wesley, 40, wore a pair of blue jeans, a black T-shirt, a plaid button-down and a black jacket, while the model, 22, looked chic in an all-black ensemble and thigh-high leather boots.

Wesley was seemingly unbothered by the ongoing romance of estranged wife’s romance with Brad Pitt.

The pair was also seen chatting with Saturday Night Live alum, Pete Davidson, accompanied by his sister Casey, who were sitting next to them.

The Vampire Diaries alum was first linked to Kuckenburg last month when the twosome were seen packing on the PDA in the village of Nerano, Italy. The new romance came two months after a rep for the former CW star and de Ramon told People Magazine in September that the couple had quietly separated.

“The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago,” the rep told the outlet. “They request privacy at this time.”

Wesley and de Ramon, 30, were married for three years before calling it quits. Amid the divorce, the jewellery designer has moved on with Pitt, 59. “Brad and Ines are officially dating,” an insider exclusively told Us Magazine earlier this month. “They really enjoy each other’s company and are having a great time in the early stages of an early relationship, but are still getting to know each other.”