Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski split after one month of dating

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski seem to have gone their separate ways after whirlwind romance for a month, per Page Six.

Davidson and the model-turned-author were first linked in November. While EmRata had recently gotten divorced with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in September after four years of marriage, the SNL alum had split from SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian, 42, in August.

“Their fling has moved into the friendzone,” a source told the outlet. Despite the split, the two actors are reportedly OK with it as it’s, “fine with both of them.”

Emrata and Pete were spotted on a date night in New York City on November 16, as the two were spotted inside a Brooklyn apartment building. Later, on November 27, Em and the 29-year-old attended a Knicks game together and sat courtside near actor Ben Stiller and singer Jordin Sparks.

The break up news comes after three days after a source confirmed to HollywoodLife that they were “not exclusive” during their romance.

“Emily is exploring single life, but it has no reflection on her connection with Pete,” the insider said. “She thinks he’s great, she just isn’t available for a commitment right now. They’re still talking, it’s just not exclusive.”

Davidson was recently spotted several times with his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders, while Ratajkowski was snapped making out with artist Jack Greer.

Davidson was spotted three times with Wonders. They were seen outside his apartment, shopping together at a Whole Foods in Brooklyn, and at a Rangers game, per Page Six.