Prince Harry, Meghan 'thoughtfully' eliminated from King Charles Christmas speech

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have gone 'rogue' in war against King Charles III and the Royals.

Expert Richard Fitzgerald has called out the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after they receive a great Christmas snub from King Charles III.

He told Daily Star: "There was no mention of Harry and Meghan, nor should there have been. Their Netflix docuseries was damaging to the royal family and his memoir out in January may well be toxic.

"The early months of King Charles’s reign have seen something of a baptism of fire with the Sussexes going rogue.

"With this well-structured speech he will have reached out to many millions of people in a caring and thoughtful way."

King Charles III delivered his Christmas Speech on Sunday, December 25, at 3 PM.