Cher gets emotional remembering her late mother after waking up to new diamond ring

Cher remembered her mother after waking up with her new diamond ring from her boyfriend.

On December 26, Cher shared on Twitter, "Woke up Min ago,& 1st thing …B4 I Opened my eyes,I Thought…I Need 2 Run To Moms & Show Her my ring…'she Loves Diamonds.'"

According to People, Cher shared in her tweet, "Before I realized it..I Had Little Tear, But Im sure this is natural." Cher's mother Georgia Holt died just before Christmas on December 22 at age 96.



Cher noted that her late mother's "ears were burning," as she recalled memories of her over Christmas. "WHAT A WOMAN," she expressed.

On December 25, Cher shared the picture of a dazzling, engagement-like pear-shaped diamond ring on Twitter and expressed that it was a gift from her boyfriend, Alexander "AE" Edwards, 36. Although, she hasn't confirmed her engagement yet.



