Jennifer Lopez recalls time when 'she didn't have a ton of money'

Jennifer Lopez, who is worth $400 million recalled her time when she ‘didn't have a ton of money'.

The 53-year-old On The Floor singer shared in her newsletter posted to OnTheJLO that she did not have many material items when growing up in the Bronx in the 1970s and 1980s.

'We didn't have a ton of money,' shared the wife of Ben Affleck. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she is now worth over $400 million.

She made the comment when discussing her Hermes blankets. Lopez said they remind her of her youth.

'The closest thing I have been able to find to that blanket are these Hermes classic wool blankets, believe it or not. Sometimes Ben and the kids make fun of me because I like the itchy feeling of wool against my skin, but it reminds me of my childhood.’

The Marry Me actor was born Jennifer Lynn Lopez in the Bronx, a borough of New York City.

She was raised in its Castle Hill neighborhood.

Her parents, David López and Guadalupe Rodríguez were born in Puerto Rico and moved to the U.S. mainland as children.

In 2020 she told WSJ. Magazine that growing up with little money molded her.

'Growing up in the Bronx really did shape me, because I grew up with not a lot,' she said.