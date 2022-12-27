Kareena Kapoor shares a reel of her Christmas holidays with husband Saif Ali Khan and kids.
Bebo and Saif reached Switzerland for the celebrations and dropped a video featuring family and wrote: "Christmas 2022."
She added Christmas tree, sparkles and star emojis. She also used the hashtags 'reels' and 'love'.
In the video Saif reading a book while Bebo can be heard singing, "We wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year" in one of the clips as little Jeh dances excitedly in front of his father and brother.
The Kapoor family had a private Christmas celebration and missed out on the grand get-together. This trip will be marked Jeh's first trip with the rest of the family.
Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in The Devotion of Suspect X with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.
