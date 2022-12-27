Kendall Jenner oozes glam in sparkling red dress on Christmas Eve

Kendall Jenner unveiled her glam all-red look for Christmas over the weekend and fans cannot stop gushing over her.
The Tequila 818 owner, 27, looked breathtakingly gorgeous while attending her glam Kardashian-Jenner family’s Christmas party this year.
Kendall opted to wear a stunning strapless red Valentino dress with her brown hair styled down and straight. She wore nude lip color which perfectly complimented her glitzy sparkling dress.
The Kardashians star shared a photo of the dress from the back on her Instagram Story while her friend Carter Gregory posted a video of Jenner, holding a drink and walking in the outfit toward the camera.
Kendall’s sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian also appeared in the clip.
The glamour party was attended Kardashian-Jenner momager Kris Jenner, who took to Instagram to share several photos and video from the holiday fun.
Kendall also struck an over-the-shoulder pose and had her long hair down and curled, in the snapshot shared online by her mom.
“Merry Christmas everyone ,” Kris captioned the Christmas-themed post.
