Tuesday December 27, 2022
Kendall Jenner oozes glam in sparkling red dress on Christmas Eve

Kendall Jenner joined her glam family on the extravagant Christmas bash

By Web Desk
December 27, 2022
Kendall Jenner unveiled her glam all-red look for Christmas over the weekend and fans cannot stop gushing over her.

The Tequila 818 owner, 27, looked breathtakingly gorgeous while attending her glam Kardashian-Jenner family’s Christmas party this year.

Kendall opted to wear a stunning strapless red Valentino dress with her brown hair styled down and straight. She wore nude lip color which perfectly complimented her glitzy sparkling dress.

The Kardashians star shared a photo of the dress from the back on her Instagram Story while her friend Carter Gregory posted a video of Jenner, holding a drink and walking in the outfit toward the camera.

Kendall’s sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian also appeared in the clip.

The glamour party was attended Kardashian-Jenner momager Kris Jenner, who took to Instagram to share several photos and video from the holiday fun.

Kendall also struck an over-the-shoulder pose and had her long hair down and curled, in the snapshot shared online by her mom.

“Merry Christmas everyone ,” Kris captioned the Christmas-themed post. 