Kate Middleton to be ‘stretched thinner’ after ‘loss of Harry, Meghan from royal fold’

FileFootage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit from 'royal fold' will leave Kate Middleton ‘paying the price’, said an expert.



Royal columnist Daniela Elser, writing for New Zealand Herald, talked about the “tumult and change” the family has gone through in recent years,

She considered that the Firm has changed a lot since last Christmas as the working family has become sensibly smaller since Sussex stepped down.

“The loss of the Sussexes from the royal fold dealt the Royal Family not only a serious reputational blow but a hands-on one too,” Daniela said.

The expert noted that Harry, Meghan and Prince Andrew have returned their military and royal patronages which means that “the remaining HRHs are going to be stretched ever thinner".

Daniela explained that since the new Prince and Princess of Wales are the only two working members of the Firm who are aged under 50, the couple will likely take on the majority of tours and royal engagements.

“The convulsive exit of two star players along with accusations of racism and of an institution focused on self-preservation no matter the individual cost,” she wrote in her piece.

“And there is one person in particular who will end up paying the price for much of this tumult and change: Kate, the now Princess of Wales,” she added.