‘Blue Lagoon’: Brooke Shields reveals producers ‘forced’ real-life romance with costar Christopher Atkins

Brooke Shields recalled the producers of her 1980s highly controversial movie, Blue Lagoon wanted her to have a real-life romance with costar, Christopher Atkins.

The actress, who starred in the film when she was 14, was reunited with her former co-star, who was 18 then, on her Now What? podcast, and discussed some of the controversial themes of the movie and what went down behind the scenes, via USA Today.

During the discussion, she revealed many uncomfortable moments and unethical practices that took place during production. One of things that she revealed was how she was forced to pair with Atkins.

As a young teenager, Shields said she hadn’t “really kissed anybody by that age,” recalling how “they wanted us so desperately to fall in love with each other” off-camera. Given their age gap, Brooke referred to it as a “a world of difference.”

"It also struck me, too, because I remember thinking, ‘Hey, let’s just get to know each other first rather than trying to make us fall in love with each other and force the situation,' " Shields said. "And I didn’t react well to being forced into feeling anything. I wanted to sort of be left a little bit to my own.”

She added, “I hadn’t even kissed anybody by that age.”

Released in 1980, the film follows two cousins, Emmeline and Richard, who are shipwrecked on a tropical island as children. Most of the story is focused on their teenage years, which shows the two characters fall in love and conceive a child.

Atkins at that point dropped a bombshell that Brooke’s mother, Teri, was also in on with the producers, and encouraged the possibility of the romance between the two.

Prior to filming, Teri invited Atkins to live at their family home for a few days so that they could get to know each other before working together — but Christopher revealed on the podcast that she also had ulterior motives, via Buzzfeed News.

“She basically wanted you out of horses and into boys,” he told Brooke, who was noticeably shocked. “For the movie’s sake, she wanted us to be closer together and be near each other and be able to have that, whether it’s the brother and sister or whether it’s the love story.”

He added, “I’m sure she was pushing for more of the boyfriend-girlfriend relationship. But at the same time, you’re 14 — I’m stuck between a rock and a hard place here!”

To that, Brooke said that it was a “a crazy position” for Christopher to have been put in, but she also said they had “amazing” chemistry on camera that was probably due to their “innocence.”