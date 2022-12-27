Prince Louis steals royal Christmas show with adorable antics: WATCH

file footage

Prince Louis, once again, stole the Royal show at the family’s Christmas Day walkabout in Sandringham over the weekend, leaving royal fans charmed, reported The Daily Record.



The four-year-old Prince, along with his parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and siblings. Prince George and Princess Charlotte, attended the annual royal church service at St Mary Magdalene Church on Christmas Day, and managed to steal the show.

According to reports, as the royals greeted well-wishers and exchanged holiday cheer with the crowds gathered, Prince Louis was seen collecting holidays gifts and hanging on to his mum Kate Middleton.

At one particularly sweet moment, Prince Louis appeared to be distracted by the holiday spirit around and fell behind his family as they walked on ahead; upon realising, he rushed up to his sister Charlotte with flowers from the public.

Royal fans were quick to share their thoughts on the young royal’s adorable antics, with one writing, “He is pure chaos,” and another sharing, “Love Louis so much. He always puts a smile on my face.”

The royal family’s Christmas walkabout at Sandringham was led by King Charles, who walked ahead of the crowd as the family made its way to and from the church.

Other senior royals in attendance included the Queen Consort Camilla, Prince Edward and wife Sophie Wessex with kids Lady Louise Windsor and Viscount Severn, Zara and Mike Tindall, as well as disgraced Prince Andrew and his daughters Eugenie and Beatrice with their husbands and kids.