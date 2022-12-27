King Charles ‘secret son’ likely to cause more difficulties for royal family in 2023

King Charles alleged ‘secret son’ Simon Charles Dorante-Day could cause more trouble for the royal family as he has hinted at a big move in 2023, and vowed to prove his claims with a change of approach next year.



Simon, who hails from Australia, has repeatedly claimed that he is the son of King Charles and Camilla.

Responding to a question on Facebook, Simon said: "Absolutely - certainly have plans for next year and a fresh approach!

"The point is we have to exist, and we have to do the everyday things that we all have to do to exist!

"Some of it takes time because it all has a priority but there are lots of things already happening on lots of different fronts on any given day! It just doesn't stop at this end - and as more things become exposed or occur it changes the direction things will take!!”

He further said, "Until some things happen or occur (Her Majesty passing for example) it changed a lot of things!! So, its constantly in flux - doesn't mean it's not happening!"