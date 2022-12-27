Kris Jenner is sick? Kylie Jenner turns down rumours with Christmas post

Kylie Jenner has seemingly turned down fans’ speculation about Kris Jenner’s health after the momager was not spotted at the Kadashians’ Christmas party.

The Sun recently reported that fans are concerned about Kris as one asked: “Where was Kris at the Christmas Eve party?"

"It’s well known this is Kris' favourite time of year and the Christmas Eve party is typically hosted by her. No posts on her story and no signs of her in any videos- any ideas?" one fan wrote on Reddit.

However, shutting down the speculations, Kylie recently posted a photo with her mommy as the duo rocked matching festive PJs.

'The Christmas queen,' the reality star captioned the adorable post. “I love you, mommy,” she added while wrapping her arms around Kris’ shoulders.

Reacting to the photo, Kourtney Kardashian couldn’t hold back from showering love on the pair. “I love you mommy so so so much,” she dropped a comment.

“No one like her,” Kim Kardashian also commented on the post.

Kris replied to her daughters’ comments, writing: “My babies!!!!!! I love and adore you..the best gifts in the universe are my children and grandchildren.”