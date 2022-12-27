Prince Harry’s highly-anticipated memoir ‘lacks substance’, expert claims

file footage

Prince Harry is all set for the release of his highly-anticipated memoir Spare; however, a royal expert thinks that the book will be lukewarm at best and ‘lack substance’.

Talking about the Duke of Sussex’s book release early next year, royal expert Kinsey Schofield told Fox News: “While I agree that they feel like telling their side of the story was important, I have heard that Meghan was not thrilled with the final edit…”

The host of the To Di for Daily podcast then added: “Expect Spare, like the reality show, to lack detail. Full of filler, à la the bit about Harry losing his virginity to a 'beautiful older woman.'”

“Who was it? Most people are noticing that while Harry and Meghan like to talk ... the two seem to lack substance and detail,” Schofield further stated.

The comments came just days after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix series Harry & Meghan premiered on the streaming platform on December 15, 2022.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry’s memoir Spare is slated to hit bookshelves on January 10, 2023.