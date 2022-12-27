'The Witcher' showrunner promises Henry Cavill explosive farewell

The Witcher is set to bid farewell to Henry Cavill, who will pass the torch to Liam Hemsworth as the British actor’s last season in the fantasy series approaches.

As per Entertainment Weekly, the showrunner Lauren Hissrich teased Cavill and is set to give rich tribute to the character of Geralt of Rivia.

While the showrunner added he would have a “heroic sendoff” as the fantasy series will take over by Liam Hemsworth for season 4.

“Geralt’s big turn is about giving up neutrality and doing anything that he has to do to get to Ciri [Freya Allan]. And to me, it’s the most heroic sendoff that we could have, even though it wasn’t written to be that.”

“Geralt has a new mission in mind when we come back to him in season 4. He’s a slightly different Geralt than we expected. Now, by the way, that’s an understatement.”

The Netflix show’s star was grateful for his time on the series and welcomed Hemsworth.

“My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for season 4,” he said. “In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf.

As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men. Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find.”