'Knives Out' filmmaker 'pissed off' on 'Glass Onion' title

Rian Johnson filmmaker of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery opened up on his views on the whodunnit movie's title.
During an interview with The Atlantic, Johnson revealed he lamented the sequel has Knives Out in the title.
The 49-year-old also added he tried his level best to make a standalone story of 2019 hit Knives Out with only detective Benoit Blanc crossing over from the first film instead a sequel
“I’ve tried hard to make them self-contained. Honestly, I’m pissed off that we have A Knives Out Mystery in the title,” adding, “I want it to just be called Glass Onion.”
Johnson added, “I get it, and I want everyone who liked the first movie to know this is next in the series, but also, the whole appeal to me is it’s a new novel off the shelf every time. But there’s a gravity of a thousand suns toward serialized storytelling.
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike, especially for Craig's performance.
P. Diddy made the surprise announcement on Twitter regarding the arrival of his daughter on Twitter in December
Shaquille O’Neal lost 40 pounds and plans to lose 20 more for 2023
Kate Middleton opted to elevate her stunning ensemble with a glamorous gift from Prince William
In March 2022, four of Cortes´ works were sold in a hip-hop auction at Sotheby´s. They included an ice-cream truck...
Netflix: Here's he list of top 25 must-watch trending movies and series
BTS RM's first solo album 'Indigo' ranked on #3 on the 'Billboard 200' chart this week