'Knives Out' filmmaker 'pissed off' on 'Glass Onion' title

Rian Johnson filmmaker of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery opened up on his views on the whodunnit movie's title.

During an interview with The Atlantic, Johnson revealed he lamented the sequel has Knives Out in the title.

The 49-year-old also added he tried his level best to make a standalone story of 2019 hit Knives Out with only detective Benoit Blanc crossing over from the first film instead a sequel

“I’ve tried hard to make them self-contained. Honestly, I’m pissed off that we have A Knives Out Mystery in the title,” adding, “I want it to just be called Glass Onion.”

Johnson added, “I get it, and I want everyone who liked the first movie to know this is next in the series, but also, the whole appeal to me is it’s a new novel off the shelf every time. But there’s a gravity of a thousand suns toward serialized storytelling.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike, especially for Craig's performance.

