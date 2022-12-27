Sushant Singh Rajput's sister asks CBI to investigate the 'murder claim'

Amidst the murder claims made by a mortuary staff member of Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital Roopkumar Shah, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh reacts to the horrendous claims and seeks help from CBI.
As per his claims, Sushant did not die because of suicide rather his body had marks of fracture. Shah has been retired from his service and yet he has not provided any proof to support his claims.
Hearing this traumatizing news, Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti reacted to the claims and asked the CBI to open up the case again and look into the matter.
Taking it to her Instagram, she wrote: “If there is an ounce of truth to this evidence, we urge CBI to really look into it diligently. We have always believed that you guys will do a fair investigation and let us know the truth. Our heart aches to find no closure as yet. #justiceforsushantsinghrajput.”
Roopkumar claimed the murder via statement that said: “When I saw Rajput’s body, there were marks of fracture and some marks around his neck due to some pressure. The marks of strangulation and hanging are different as I had been performing autopsies for nearly 28 years.”
As per New18, the multi-talented actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Bandra on June 14, 2020.
P. Diddy made the surprise announcement on Twitter regarding the arrival of his daughter on Twitter in December
Shaquille O’Neal lost 40 pounds and plans to lose 20 more for 2023
Kate Middleton opted to elevate her stunning ensemble with a glamorous gift from Prince William
In March 2022, four of Cortes´ works were sold in a hip-hop auction at Sotheby´s. They included an ice-cream truck...
Netflix: Here's he list of top 25 must-watch trending movies and series
BTS RM's first solo album 'Indigo' ranked on #3 on the 'Billboard 200' chart this week