Helen Skelton all smiles as she poses alongside 'Strictly' co-stars

Helen Skelton treated fans with a lovely picture as she posed beside her Strictly Come Dancing co-stars in a throwback snap from her time on the BBC show
The TV presenter, 39, donned a green halterneck top and she snapped a selfie for Instagram with stars Amy Dowden, Dianne Buswell, Tyler West, Molly Rainford, Fleur East, and Vito Coppola.
Helen went on to praise professional dancer Amy in the caption after opening up about her battle with Crohn's disease.
Being a supportive pal, Helen wrote: ' She is one of those warrior women who keeps going whilst fighting a silent battle. Respect and love to you. Thanks for your insight and sharing your story. Thanks for being one of those women who keeps getting back up.
Amy discussed the vile comments she's received from trolls throughout her career as she battles Crohn's disease
The professional dancer, 32, revealed she has been body shamed from a young age as she suffered from symptoms and medication altering her looks.
