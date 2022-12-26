Did George Clooney save longtime pal Julia Roberts marriage with Danny Moder?

George Clooney played an important role in saving the marriage of Julia Roberts and Danny Moder, insider revealed.

An insider spilt to Radar Online that the Pretty Woman actor hit a rough patch with the cinematographer earlier this year before their 20th anniversary.

However, the Oceans Eleven star stepped in and had “gentle word” with Roberts as he told her to “go easy on Danny.”

The source claimed that Roberts demanding filming schedule and Moder being a very private person, plus his hesitance on joining his wife on red carpets caused a rift between the couple.

"It's known among their friends that 2022 has been a tough year," the source said. "It's thanks to good friends like George that they're back on track."

"Julia puts on a brave face, but for months their friends have been openly talking about them spending less time together," the source shared adding that divorce was never an option.

"They're devoted parents [to twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 18, and Henry, 15 with a lot of love for each other still," the source noted.

Moder "is a surfer dude at heart who doesn't much care for being Julia's arm candy,” the insider said. “He's not into the spotlight and all that B.S., and she's given up trying to change his mind."