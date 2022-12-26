 
Monday December 26, 2022
Entertainment

Kim Kardashian wishes fans on Christmas with sweet throwback snap

Kim Kardashian posted picture from the 1980s featuring her mother Kris Jenner and sisters Kourtney and Khloe

By Web Desk
December 26, 2022
Kim Kardashian treated fans with an adorable throwback family picture on Christmas this weekend.

The Kardashians star, 42, posted a sweet throwback Christmas snap – clicked in the 1980s - with her mother Kris Jenner and sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian on Sunday night.

Kim wished her 337 million followers a happy festive season and wrote, “Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night,” referencing Clement Clarke Moore's poem, The Night Before Christmas.

In the adorable picture, the Kardashian-Jenner momager channelled the era's trendy fashion, featuring a blue shirt with shoulder pads. She flashed her smile for the shot with her daughters.

Young Kim and Kourtney matched their festive outfits with white sweatshirt - adorned with trees. Khloe, on the other hand, donned a red jumper.

All three siblings were seen wearing festive green or red bows in their hair as they posed in front of a carousel in the image, which seemed to have been taken at an amusement park.

The Kardashians celebrated Christmas Eve in style as they enjoyed the lavish party on Saturday night.