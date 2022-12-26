Vipul Shah breaks silence on criticism on ‘The Kerala Story’

The Kerala Story sparked controversies ever since teaser release

The Kerala Story, helmed by Sudipto Sen has received a great deal of criticism because of the point it has been trying to make. The movie talks about how Kerala women are being brainwashed into joining terrorist organizations for quite a while now.

The teaser sparked controversies, about which Vipul Shah, the producer has said, "We will address [the accusations] in due time. Nothing we say will be without evidence. When we present our facts and figures, people will get the answers. Whether they choose to accept them or not is their choice. Director Sudipto Sen has researched extensively for four years before starting the film."

He further added, “We are making a film on a big tragedy. If I feel that I want to tell this story as a filmmaker, then, discussion on whether I am pro-establishment or not will only reflect an individual’s point of view. As a filmmaker, I only think of the story that touches my heart, and moves me enough to want to narrate it.”

Vipul is looking forward to receive a warm response for his film and hopes that criticism will die down soon.