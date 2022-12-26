Amber Heard career was 'already on a downswing' before Johnny Depp trial: Insider

File Footage

Amber Heard career following her humiliating loss in bombshell defamation case against Johnny Depp laid bare by Hollywood insider.

The source told The Post that the Aquaman actor’s career in the industry was “already on a downsizing” before the televised trial began.

While dishing that the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s future in the industry is still in jeopardy, the source said that Heard has her own fair share of challenges.

Following reports published by Variety revealed that Heard's role in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has not been reduced despite rumours, the insider claimed that her future in entertainment world isn’t bright either.

“I felt that Amber’s career was already on a downswing [before the trial],” said the insider. “I don’t think she’ll not work again. But she is not Jennifer Lawrence. And the trial did not help.”

As for the rumours that Heard has signed a multi-million-dollar deal to write a “tell-all” book about her troubled marriage with Depp and the libel case, the insider suggested it won’t happen.

“There is a judgment in place,” a legal source close to Depp told the outlet after Heard settled with Depp for $1 million. “And that makes it difficult for her to say anything that disparages him.”



