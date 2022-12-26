Netflix 'Emily in Paris' costars show love to Lily Collins and husband on Christmas

Netflix's Emily in Paris star, Lily Collins celebrated Christmas with husband Charlie McDowell in matching pyjamas.

Spending their second holiday season as a married couple, the duo marked the occasion in adorable cream-coloured matching onesies with festive motives printed all over it. Collins went makeup free and letting her hair loose, whereas McDowell wore a red beanie. Dressed in cosy attires, the couple was joined by their pet pooch.

Collins captioned the picture as, “Yup, we’re that family now. Merry Christmas from our matching lil fam to yours!…”

Friends and fans flooded the post with love and season’s greetings.

Emily in Paris on screen bestie, Ashley Park commented, “Mom and dadddddd”

French actress and Netflix show costar, Camille Razat wrote “Cuties” under the photo.

Actor Paul Forman wrote, “Couple goalllsss! Merry Christmas guys [Christmas tree, heart emoji]

Celebrity stylist, Brad Goreski added, “Season 3 of Emily in Paris is the best gift you could’ve given us”

Collins got engaged to McDowell, a screenwriter and director, in September 2020. She confirmed the news with an Instagram post of her showing off her ring after McDowell proposed to her during a road trip in Santa Fe, New Mexico, via InStyle.



A year after their engagement, Collins and McDowell married on September 4, 2021, in Dunton Hot Springs, Colorado.